Runway 34's Rakul Preet Singh: Ajay Devgn would ‘give one shot in a second & go back to being director’

The much-awaited film Runway 34 starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Amitabh Bachchan is only a few days away from its theatrical release. Ahead of the big day, the actors and makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film, which has been directed by Ajay himself. Ajay and Rakul have been appearing in multiple interviews, and talking to media outlets where they have been spilling the beans on the movie, and the experience of collaborating with each other. Speaking of which, in a recent chat with a news agency, Rakul spoke about Ajay Devgn’s dual role as an actor and director of the film.

Talking to IndiaToday.in, Rakul said that Ajay was more of a director in Runway 34, as he had many aspects to look after, from setting, to lighting, to angles. “The atmosphere on the set of Runway 34 was very different and also for him [Ajay Devgn] because he was taking care of so many things. From setting up, doing rehearsals with everyone, picturing every angle, every light to ensuring everything was bang on, he was more of a director. Then he would just come to give one shot in a second and go back to being the director”, said the actress.

Rakul further shared that the environment on the set was quite different from the former movie they had worked together on, titled De Dena Dan, which was a light-hearted comedy.

Talking about Runway 34, the film is set to hit the theatres on the 29th of April.