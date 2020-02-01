Ruslaan Mumtaz, Nirali to welcome their first kid in April; MP3 actor says, ‘Can't wait for this next chapter’

Ruslaan Mumtaz and Nirali are set to embrace parenthood this year and the soon to be parents opened up on her happiness lately.

Ruslaan Mumtaz is in a happy space at the moment as he is all set to embrace fatherhood soon. The actor will be welcoming the first child with wife Nirali in April this year and the soon to be parents are over the moon about beginning the new chapter of their lives. The big announcement was made by the soon to be mommy on social media who shared a beautiful picture with Ruslaan from their babymoon Thailand as flaunted her baby bump.

In the caption, Nirali expressed her excitement about embracing motherhood. She wrote, “And suddenly you just know it's time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings. Can't wait for this next chapter with my bestest by my side.” On the other hand, Ruslaan, during his recent interaction with Times of India, opened up on the preparations for welcoming their first child and revealed that they have been watching baby videos. “Everyone at home is excited, too. Nirali and I have been watching baby videos to know more about parenthood,” Ruslaan added.

Interestingly, Ruslaan and Nirali wish to have a baby girl and have even finalised a name for their princess. To note, the couple had tied the knot in March 2014 after dating each other for a couple of years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ruslaan is currently shooting for an English movie in the locales of Africa. However, he misses working for the television. For the uninitiated, Ruslaan was seen in Sony TV’s Main Maayke Chali Jaungi last year.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More