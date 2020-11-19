'Rusty AF' Tiger Shroff nails his favourite move at gym only 1 out of 4 times; Sister Krishna mocks him for it

Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a video of himself trying to aim his target while kicking. However, he missed it 3 out of 4 times and hence, sister Krishna Shroff hilariously trolled him for it.

There is no doubt about the fact that Tiger Shroff is one of the stars in Bollywood who takes his fitness very seriously. Not just this, he is one of the most loved action stars in the country and hence, he works out quite a lot at the gym. Often, his sister Krishna Shroff also joins him and the two shell out fitness and sibling goals at the same time. However, one of the downsides of sharing interests with your siblings is that they can hilariously mock you when you fail and well, this is exactly what happened today.

Tiger, who resumed his workout after his Maldives holiday, shared a video where he managed to pull off his favourite action move only once out of 4 times. He missed his target more times than usual and despite it, he shared the video on his social media handle. Seeing her brother miss his mark, Krishna could not resist pulling his leg over it. She dropped a hilarious comment on the same and called her brother, 'Weeeak.'

Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "You know your rusty af when you nail your fav move only 1/4 times#needabiggertarget." Not just Krishna, his best friend Rinzing Denzongpa and Sikander Kher also left comments on Tiger's workout video.

Take a look at Tiger's video:

Meanwhile, recently, Tiger returned from the Maldives. The handsome star is now gearing up for his upcoming films. Tiger has Ganapath with Vikas Bahl. The film's teaser was released prior to Diwali and it left everyone excited to see Tiger in an action avatar. Apart from this, he also has Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. It will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be released on July 16, 2021.

Also Read|Disha Patani calls Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna 'Hot' as the latter stuns in bikini by the pool; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×