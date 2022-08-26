Ryan Reynolds says he would like to slip into Ranveer Singh’s DMs: 'Everyone in India wants to do it too'

Ranveer Singh has come a long way since his debut in the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat. In his acting career of over a decade, Ranveer has showcased his potential, versatility, and range several times on the silver screen. This has earned him a lot of love and acclaim from the audience and critics. Ranveer’s popularity even crosses the barriers of international borders, language, and culture. Ryan Reynolds’ recent comment about Ranveer is proof about the same.

Ryan Reynolds says he wants to slip into Ranveer Singh’s DMs

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is currently promoting his upcoming docuseries Welcome to Wrexham along with Rob McElhenney. Amid this, the actor spoke to India Today, when he also expressed his fondness for Ranveer. When asked which Indian actors’ DMs would they slip into if they had to, Rob answered no one, reasoning that his wife would be watching the interview. On the other hand, Ryan answered, “Ranveer Singh. Pretty sure everyone in India wants to do it too."

In 2018, Ranveer had dubbed Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 in Hindi. Their Instagram banter from then is also worth a mention. Ranveer tagged Ryan and wrote, “Astonishing how effectively I’ve managed to out-crass my Canadian counterpart @VancityReynolds. Never realised how fulfilling & rewarding foul Hindi language can be! #Deadpool2Hindi." To this, Ryan had replied with his characteristic wit and charm, "Well if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident.” Ever since then, Ryan and Ranveer have been on good terms and the former has also kept a check on Ranveer’s career choices.

Ranveer Singh's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh has several interesting projects in the pipeline. Ranveer, who was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, now has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in the pipeline. He also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh recalls his first dreamy meeting with Deepika Padukone: 'Sparks were flying instantaneously'