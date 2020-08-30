Saaho turns 1: Shraddha Kapoor shares a series of THROWBACK pictures from the sets celebrating the occasion

Shraddha Kapoor starrer, Saaho turned one today. To celebrate the occasion, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared pictures from the film set.

and Prabhas’s movie Saaho turned clocked one year since it was released today. Directed by Sujeeth, the film also starred Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Murli Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Vennela Kishore in important roles. Taking a walk down memory lane Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media and shared some behind the scene pictures from the sets of the film to mark the special day.

Taking to her Instagram account Shraddha Kapoor uploaded a few throwback pictures. The first picture is a candid one where we can see the actress and Prabhas in the middle of a conversation. The second picture is another candid picture of the actress alongside director Sujeeth. Along with the pictures, Shraddha shared a caption that reads, “#1YearOfSaaho @actorprabhas @sujeethsign.” Apart from Shraddha, the Bahubali actor also took to his Instagram account and shared a poster of the film. He captioned it saying, “To my diehard fans & team Saaho, thank you for all the love and support! #1YearOfSaaho @shraddhakapoor @sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh @apnabhidu @chunkypanday @arunvijayno1 @mandirabedi @maheshmanjrekar @sharma_murli @vennelakish @uvcreationsofficial @bhushankumar @tseries.official @officialsaahomovie.”

This movie marked the entry of Prabhas in the Bollywood film industry. It also marked Shraddha’s debut in the south Indian film industry. Meanwhile, Shraddha has been quite active on social media keeping her fans and followers up to date with her regular activities. On a professional front, the actress was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Chhichhore' where she starred alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Here is Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas's post:

ALSO READ: International Dog Day: Shraddha Kapoor lovingly plays with pet Shyloh & thanks him for coming into her life

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×