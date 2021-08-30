Saaho turns 2, here are top 5 high octane action sequences of Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor starrer

Prabhas led Saaho came out in 2019 and opened to a thunderous box office start. Saaho banked on its grand visual spectacle and high octane action sequences. Saaho is an action thriller constructed around a mysterious black box. Saaho had an elaborate star cast including who played a pivotal part in the film and performed many action sequences. Some of the other members of the star cast include Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Mandira Bedi amongst others. Saaho was directed by Sujeeth, who had previously directed Run Raja Run in 2014.

Let’s take a look at the top 5 action sequences of the film.

Prabhas’s entry

Prabhas enters the scene with a bottle of alcohol in the end amidst rain and hence begins a maverick action sequence, which was never seen before in its conception on the Indian screen. Prabhas is tasked to grab some bad guys by climbing a whole building in stages. The sequence is designed like a video game with levels that Prabhas has to complete till he accomplishes the task.

Street action before the reveal

Prabhas wants to stop Neil Nitin Mukesh’s character. The high-octane action sequence was all guns blazing on the streets of Mumbai.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s cover from the baddies

Prabhas is shown to be amazing with weaponry and hence in this interesting sequence, he and Shraddha Kapoor fight against the baddies in a hotel room. The action is driven by conversation and moments instead of headshots.

Action in the desert

Prabhas’s character fights several powerful enemies in a post-apocalypse-like visual setting, which added novelty to the film’s scope.

Climactic battle

Saaho offered a magnum opus climactic battle sequence with a nerve-wracking ending and thrill to put the audience on the edge of their seats.

