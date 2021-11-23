Saala Ye Dubbing Kahe Khatam Nahi Hoti Bey: Vicky Kaushal's studio PIC will give you full on Masaan feels

Vicky Kaushal has been riding high on success. His latest film Sardar Udham has been much appreciated and people have loved his act as the unsung revolutionary hero Udham Singh. But, cinephiles and critics took note of the actor in his film, Masaan. Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan has stayed with people throughout these years, as the film continues to be relevant and important. But, the scene that has become most popular is when Vicky Kaushal’s character is mourning his beloved’s death by the river bank, and helplessly says, ‘Saala yeh dukh kahe khatam nahi hota bey?” (Damnit, why doesn’t this grief ever end?)

This scene has not only been a fan favorite, but it has catapulted into popular culture by being the subject of many memes as well. And now, a few moments back, Vicky used this popular dialogue in his Instagram stories. The URI actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a glimpse from a dubbing studio. Sharing this picture, Vicky improvised his line from Masaan and captioned it, “Saala yeh dubbing kahe khatam nahi hota bey.” Quite witty of him, don’t you think?

Take a look:

In other news, reports about Vicky’s wedding to rumoured ladylove Katrina Kaif have been doing the rounds since a few weeks now. The actors have not made their relationship official yet, nor have they confirmed the wedding rumours. However, reports claim that they will be tying the knot in Rajasthan in December and that they will soon be moving together into an apartment of their own.

