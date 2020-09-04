  1. Home
'Saand ki Aankh' gets a re-release in America amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

The Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh has re-released here amid the Covid pandemic.
492 reads Mumbai
"New Jersey hai bullseye ke liye taiyaar! #SaandKiAankh is re-releasing in Regal Hadley Theatre, South Plainfield and Regal Commerce Center and RPX, North Brunswick Township," read a post on the official Instagram account of Reliance Entertainment, about the film's release in the American city.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Taapsee also shared the post on Instagram Story.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the movie is based on the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar.

Taapsee and Bhumi essayed the roles of the sharpshooters in the film, which was released last year.

Before "Saand Ki Aankh", films like "Super 30", "Good Newwz" and "Dream Girl" have hit the big screens in other countries recently, even as theatres continue to remain shut in India.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu reveals she has lost some films owing to nepotism; Questions public's stance in the matter

