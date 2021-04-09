Saand Ki Aankh producer clears air about doing a movie with Rhea Chakraborty: There’s no project in pipeline

There have been speculations about Rhea Chakraborty collaborating with Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani ever since the actress had shared a picture of themselves chilling out together.

Rhea Chakraborty has been all over the news ever since her beau Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, under mysterious circumstances. Ever since then, the actress has been through a lot be it the endless investigation, the probe over the Bollywood drug nexus case and much more. Amid this, the Jalebi actress made the headlines once again of late when she shared a picture with Saand Ki Aankh producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani on social media following which there have been speculations about their collaboration.

However, as per a recent buzz, Nidhi has rubbished the reports working on a project with Rhea and said that they are just friends and that they have no project in the pipeline. “Rhea is a very close friend of mine. We have been friends for years and the picture that was shared on Instagram was clicked as we hung out as friends together. There’s nothing more behind it. There’s no project in the pipeline, Nidhi was quoted saying to Bombay Times. To note, Rhea and Nidhi have been friends for a couple of years now and had met on the sets of Half Girlfriend and developed a strong bond.

“We got along really well and became too close too soon. She has been like a little sister to me since then. I will always stand by her through thick and thin because she has stood by me through my thick and thin. I know she is having a tough time, but she will bounce back as she has the support of very good friends and family,” Nidhi added.

