Saand Ki Aankh producer Nidhi Parmar donates 42 litres breast milk during lockdown to help newborn babies

Producer Nidhi Parmar, who welcomed her son in February this year, is winning hearts for her noble gesture during COVID 19 lockdown as she donated around 42 litres of breast milk.

The year 2020 has been quite challenging for us in several ways. While the COVID 19 pandemic got us cooped in our respective house, it also made us treasure life and people a little more. Amid this, Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, producer of and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh, has been making headlines for her noble gesture. It is reported that the actress had donated 42 litres of breast milk during the COVID 19 lockdown to help the newborn babies amid the pandemic.

To note, Nidhi has embraced motherhood in February this year after she gave birth to a baby boy. Talking about the same, the producer stated that after a month and a half of her son’s birth, she realized that she had too much of breast milk stored which was lying unused. While breast milk has a shelf life of over 3-4 months, she decided to donate it. Talking about the same, Nidhi told Better India, “After nursing my child, I realised that I still had a lot of milk leftover. I had read on the internet that breast milk does have a shelf life of three to four months if properly stored in a refrigerator.”

The new mommy then searched for donation centres and later her gynaecologist recommended her to a hospital in Khar which had a breast milk bank since 2019. "My home freezer kept filling up. And I had read on the internet that breast milk goes bad after three-four months in a home freezer. By then, I had about three packets of 150 ml each, waiting to be used," Nidhi was quoted saying to VICE.

It is reported that she has donated around 42 litres since May this year and plans to donate the milk for at least a year.

Also Read: 'Saand ki Aankh' gets a re-release in America amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×