Anup Soni opens up on his on and off-screen equation with co-actors in the show.

by I.A.N.S   |  Published on Jul 09, 2022 04:43 PM IST  |  492
Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd.: Anup Soni talks about his equation with co-actors in the show
Actor Anup Soni, whose OTT show, 'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd.' released recently, spoke about his equation with his co-actors in the show, both on and off-screen. And there seems to be a stark contrast between the two sets of equation.

Talking about the on-screen relationship with the cast, Anup said, "On-screen relationships with the cast as per the script isn't that good. I am not on very great terms with my wife & with my mother. My character is just bearing everybody's anger, he is upset with himself & questioning himself as to what he has done. I am trying my best to make everyone happy."

Coming to his relationship with the cast off the camera, the 'Crime Patrol' actor said, "On- screen I wasn't that happy but yes offscreen was great because we were shooting in Delhi & my god the amount of food we ate, Delhi is known for good food. Our director & co- actors are all big time foodies."

"So whenever we used to shoot one of us used to decide what to order for dinner. We had a great time shooting for this," he added.

'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd.' is currently available to stream on OTT platform ZEE5.

