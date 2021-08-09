Saath Kya Nibhaoge OUT: Sonu Sood & Nidhhi Agerwal’s love saga with Tony Kakkar’s twist is here to win hearts

Sonu Sood fans we are sure that it must have been a long wait for you all to see your star in action. Although the actor was super active during the pandemic and helped thousands of people and has become a national hero, Sood is back at doing what he is known for. The actor features in the recently released music video Saath Kya Nibhaoge opposite Nidhhi Agerwal. Also, this video is directed by non-other than Farah Khan. The moment you listen to this song, you will be transported to the 90s as this song was originally sung by Altaf Raja then and had become a chartbuster. Giving it a new twist, Tony Kakkar has re-released this song, but he has kept the magic of Altaf Raja alive in the song.

Sonu Sood and Nidhhi Agerwal appear to be one happy couple in the music video, where the actor has proposed to the actress, and they click a selfie. But, Nidhhi becomes a bar dancer, and the lover gets separated. But, Sood, a macho man, saves his girl from the goons on the screen and reunites with Nidhhi. Altaf Raja has sung Saath Kya Nibhaoge, while Tony Kakkar has joined the vocals. The latter has also composed and written the new lyrics. Sonu Sood’s presence in the song is the high point of the video, and it will be refreshing to watch this fresh romancing on the screen.

Take a look:

The song comes days after both Sonu and Farah shared behind-the-scenes clicks from Chandigarh, where a major portion of the video has been shot. Its teaser, which was released recently, also left fans excited for the full song video.

Recently, Farah Khan, who has directed the video, revealed in one of her interviews that Sonu Sood is one of the nicest and most well-behaved celebrities she has known, and she wishes there were more celebrities like him around.

ALSO READ: Farah Khan calls Sonu Sood one of the ‘most well behaved celebrity’; Says the actor has ‘no nakhra’