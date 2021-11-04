Saawariya & Om Shanti Om to Son of Sardar & Jab Tak Hai Jaan: Find out 5 major Diwali box office clashes

by Shubham Dwivedi   |  Published on Nov 04, 2021
   
Saawariya & Om Shanti Om to Son of Sardar & Jab Tak Hai Jaan: Find out 5 major Diwali box office clashes
Saawariya & Om Shanti Om to Son of Sardar & Jab Tak Hai Jaan: Find out 5 major Diwali box office clashes
Diwali is an expensive weekend for the Hindi film industry considering some of the biggest stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar like to release their films on the mega week. Some of Bollywood’s biggest releases have been registered on Diwali. The latest clash of the titans on Diwali is Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Katrina Kaif led ‘Sooryavanshi’ which is clashing on the box office with Rajinikanth led ‘Annaatthe’ and one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year called ‘Eternals’, which is a major Marvel production and has the fans excited. 

Saawariya & Om Shanti Om (2007)

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s introduction in the world of Hindi cinema clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited ‘Om Shanti Om’ which marked Deepika Padukone’s foray into Hindi cinema. Farah Khan’s directorial emerged victorious at the box office over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial. 

Housefull 4, Saand Ki Aankh & Made in China (2019)

Akshay Kumar led popular comedy franchise ‘Housefull 4’ emerged victorious at the box office over Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar led Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao led ‘Made in China’. 

Secret Superstar & Golmaal Again (2017)

Aamir Khan played a supporting role in Zaira Wasim led ‘Secret Superstar’ while Ajay Devgn and the gang returned to cinemas with their blockbuster comedy franchise. Golmaal 4 became a huge blockbuster grossing over Rs 200 crores. 

Shivaay & Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and Anushka Sharma led love story took the box office by storm and ended up being a super successful venture for director and producer Karan Johar whilst Ajay Devgn’s action drama underperformed at the box office. 

Son of Sardar and Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Maveric filmmaker Yash Chopra’s last directorial venture ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ starred SRK, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma. The film was a major success meanwhile Ajay Devgn’s action-comedy also raked in the moolah at the box office. 

