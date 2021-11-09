Saawariya turns 14: These PICS from Sonam Kapoor & Ranbir Kapoor starrer will make you go 'Masha Alla'

Remember Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya? The same film from which Bollywood got two of the biggest stars namely Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Well, this film has clocked 14 years today. Both Ranbir and Sonam have completed 14 years in the industry and on this special occasion Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production house, Bhansali Productions official Instagram handle took all the fans on a nostalgic trip as they posted a series of stills from the movie and a beautiful note along with it.