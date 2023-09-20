'Sab apne ustaad bane hue hai...': Composer Uttam Singh denies Anil Sharma approached him for Gadar 2

Sunny Deol delivered one of the year 2001's biggest hits with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It was directed by Anil Sharma and also starred Ameesha Patel. This year, its team came up with its sequel which also turned out to be a major commercial success. However, music composer Uttam Singh wasn't happy with one thing.

Gadar composer Uttam Singh talks about Gadar 2

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Gadar composer Uttaam Singh was asked if he was approached by Anil Sharma for Gadar 2. He had earlier accused the makers of using two of his songs Udd Ja Kaale Kaava and Main Nikla Gaddi Le Ke without his consent. Singh said that Sharma called him and only told him about re-releasing the original film a few months before Gadar 2 hit the theatres. When asked if he was upset about not being approached, Singh said: "Do chizein bohat galat ki hai inhone. Anil Sharma ji ne bhi galat ki or ye jo Mithoon hai or Monty (Sharma) jo hai (composers of Gadar 2)...Theatre me likha hua hai 'Music by Mithoon (Two things both Anil Sharma, Mithoon and Monty did wrong was that in the theatres, it says music by Mithoon)."

In the same interview, Singh also said: "Yaha koi puch hi nahi raha. Sab apne ustaad bane hue hai. Mithoon apna ustaad ban gaya. Monty apna ustaad ban gaya. (Nobody is approaching me. Everyone, including Mithoon and Monty, thinks they are masters)."

Anil Sharma reacted to Uttam Singh's claims

In August, director Anil Sharma gave a statement to Bombay Times, to address the claims made by Singh. He said, “I showed Uttamji all the songs. Mujhe hairani hai ki unhone ab aisa statement diya hai (I am shocked that he gave such a statement). Technically, the rights were with the label. Mera aur Uttamjji ka dil ka rishta hai aur yeh sab sunkar mujhe bahut hairani hai. (We have a close relationship and I am shocked at hearing this). I still can’t believe it. Now that I know about this, I will definitely speak to him."

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is written by Shaktimaan Talwar and directed by Sharma. It follows the story of Tara Singh as he goes to Pakistan to save his son from captivity amid the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

