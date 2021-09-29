Saba Ali Khan drops an UNSEEN pic of niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her 4th birthday with a lovely wish

The day began on a sweet note for Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan as their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has turned 4 years old today and on her birthday, wishes from loved ones have been pouring in on social media. Speaking of this, Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan took to social media to pen a heartfelt wish for her niece Inaaya on her 4th birthday. With it, Saba did not forget to treat fans with an adorable and unseen click of Inaaya by her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba shared a cute photo of little Inaaya sitting on a staircase while she smiled and posed for her aunt. Inaaya is seen clad in a grey tee with blue denim jeans and sneakers in the cute and unseen photo that was clicked by Saba. Saba shared the photo of her niece on her 4th birthday and sent her love in a note. Saba wrote, "Happy 4th Birthday my Inni Jaan. I love you...always."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, yesterday, Saba had shared a video on her Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of all the framed photos of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya that she has at her house. Sharing the video, Saba had shown excitement about Inaaya's 4th birthday and left fans gushing over the photos. Often, Saba uses her social media handle to shower love on her loved ones and share adorable photos with them. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, to Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, all feature on Saba's social media handle.

