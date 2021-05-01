Saba Ali Khan glimpses the truer lives of Pataudi’s royals Saif, Kareena, Soha, and Kunal in empirical images

Saba Ali Khan showcases the interior truth of celebratory lives behind the closed doors of Pataudi’s palace. Pics of Saif, Kareena, Soha, Sharmila, Taimur, Inaaya, Kunal, and the legendary Tiger Pataudi.

Pataudi has been a royal lineage of superstars for the last 5 decades and more. Royals of Pataudi have been in the media keel but never surrendered the truth of their personal lives, only glimpses. Tiger Pataudi has been a guiding influence as a lesson in stardom. He was a huge superstar but wore it very lightly. A world-renowned institution in England and a life of practicing their art, has been the tradition for the Pataudi’s. Saif completed his education at Winchester, England, and inherited charm to go with his classy personality.

Saba Ali Khan has taken it in her stride to share throwback images of celebratory moments in the lives of superstars. has mentioned in interviews that he had to buy his inheritance, Pataudi Palace, back from Neemrana as it was leased to them as a resort. Saif decided to keep the lineage in the family and named it back in the Pataudi household. Kunal Kemmu got married to Soha Ali Khan in 2015 after years of dating and adjoined lineage of movie stars who hail from the family. Let’s take a look at some insider images.

Taimur Ali Khan’s third birthday party

Saba Ali Khan posted a picture with brother Saif as the third birthday celebration of Taimur. The bond of the siblings is pouring out with Saif embodying elegance.

The wedding picture of Soha and Kunal

In one of the exclusive behind-the-scenes images that Saba shared, Soha is dressed beautifully in her wedding attire while Kunal is looking ravishing as a groom.

Tiger Pataudi’s 70th celebration

Saba clicked gorgeous pictures from the wonderful in-house celebration in the name of Tiger Pataudi. Both Kareena and Saif exuberate classiness in closeness.

The tale of two munchkins

Siblings Taimur and Inaaya stand hand in hand looking adorable two little munchkins. Taimur by the name and fame became the single most clicked child in India.

The portrait of a tiger

Saba shared an old throwback image of Tiger Pataudi sitting with Sharmila Tagore looking absolutely regal and royal as they are. Tiger in white kurta and Sharmila in a saree is the classiness personified.

Pataudi palace has garnered the curiosity of folks as the royalty merged with superstardom doesn’t wash off from the country’s fascination merged with the rich and interesting lives of popular movie stars.

Credits :Saba Ali Khan Instagram

