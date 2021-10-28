Saba Ali Khan is one happy aunt around Taimur Ali Khan & wants fans to caption PICS with her 'jaan'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's elder son Taimur Ali Khan never fails to grab attention. Be it shutterbugs or his family members, the star kid manages to sway everyone. He is one of the most popular kids among the masses. Shutterbugs love to click his pictures. His aunt Saba Ali Khan is also his fan and always shares his pictures on her social handle. Saif’s sister's social handle is filled with family children's pictures. Recently, she shared pictures of Jeh.

Coming back to Taimur pictures, Saba wrote, “My TiM ...my Jaan. Caption this one ! Crazy angle ... and expressions! NO comments on physical appearance. Thanks!” In the picture, we can see Taimur sitting with his aunt and watching something. Saba is also looking at him. The pictures were taken during Soha’s daughter Inaaya's birthday time. All the family members were seen attending the function. As soon as she shared the pictures fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Beautiful aunt and nephew duo.” She had yesterday shared pictures of Jeh and wrote, “Miss my Jeh Jannu”.

To note, on Tuesday, Jeh along with his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan, Saif and Kareena head out of the city. Reportedly, the family is off to Pataudi to spend time away from the city. The family was snapped leaving from the private airport in Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

