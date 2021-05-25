Saba Ali Khan posts a heartwarming PIC of Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu wishing the latter a ‘Happy Birthday’

Malang star Kunal Kemmu celebrates his birthday on 25 May and his sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan has wished him via a lovely pic of the actor with Soha Ali Khan.

Saba Ali Khan, who is known to be archiving the priceless memories of Pataudi’s royals in the form of pictures and sharing it with the world has wished her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu a ‘Happy Birthday.’ The heartwarming picture that Saba chose has a wonderful family vibe to it. Kunal is gently hugging both Soha and Saba with the warmest smile on his face. Kunal became a part of the Pataudi’s royals in 2015 before which he and Soha were dating for several years. In the wonderful caption, Saba wrote, “Birthday wishes to my other brother!” with multiple emojis.

Prolific Kunal Kemmu saw a recent success in a mad-cap comedy called ‘Lootcase’, where he played the role of Nandan Kumar. The film opened on an OTT platform blessed audiences with laughs and happiness, meanwhile, Kunal was appreciated for his earnestness in the act. Kunal started his career as a child actor in 1993 in led ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke’. He delivered some fantastic performances as a child actor in thoughtful films like Raja Hindustani and Mahesh Bhatt directorial Zakhm. Till 1998, Kunal kept working with his last film as a child actor being starrer ‘Angaaray’.

Take a look at the post:

In 2005, Kunal made his adult debut with ‘Kalyug’, which was fairly successful on the box office despite its dark theme and had a blockbuster soundtrack. Kunal has delivered some blockbuster comedies since then called Dhol, Go Goa Gone, and his constant recurrence as Laxman in the Golmaal franchise. Kunal’s next film has not been announced yet though he is currently pursuing a web series called ‘Abhay’.

Credits :Saba Ali Khan Instagram

