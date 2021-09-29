Saba Ali Khan reacts as netizen asks her ‘Do they bother about you?’ on posting video of Taimur, Inaaya's pics

’s sister Saba Ali Khan is quite active on social media and she keeps sharing some throwback pictures of her family. From Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, Inaaya to childhood pics of Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, fans are always up for a visual treat through Saba’s Instagram account. Today, yet again the Pataudi daughter shared a video of several photo frames of her house that had pictures of young Taimur, Inaaya and others. But, it looks like this video did not go down well with one of her followers. But Saba instantly took to the comments section to shut the trolls like a boss.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba Ali Khan posted a video of several photo frames of the babies from the Pataudi family. The video begins with a photo frame of Taimur wearing a hat, the next is a frame of Saba wearing a red coloured saree. Third frame is again of Taimur, the next is a frame of Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya and so on. Sharing this video, she wrote, “MY Babies ...Guess which one turns 4....tomorrow? 29.09.2021.” Well, one of her followers took to the comments section and wrote, “Do they all even bother about you?” To this Saba replied, “Why does THAT “bother” YOU??”

Take a look:

Today Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya turns a year older and wishes have been pouring in from every corner. Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan took to social media to pen a heartfelt wish for her niece Inaaya on her 4th birthday. With it, Saba did not forget to treat fans with an adorable and unseen click of Inaaya by her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba shared a cute photo of little Inaaya sitting on a staircase while she smiled and posed for her aunt. Inaaya is seen clad in a grey tee with blue denim jeans and sneakers in the cute and unseen photo that was clicked by Saba. Saba shared the photo of her niece on her 4th birthday and sent her love in a note. Saba wrote, "Happy 4th Birthday my Inni Jaan. I love you...always."

