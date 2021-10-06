Saba Ali Khan reveals the real reason why Ibrahim got a matching tattoo like Taimur & it will melt your heart

Saba Ali Khan is quite active on her social media account and keeps treating her fans and followers with some gem of the pictures of her family. Often the pictures she shares have all our attention and we are sure fans love to see them. Recently, a picture of Saif Ali Khan’s son’s and Taimur Ali Khan flaunting their matching tattoos had been surfaced on the internet and was going viral. Today yet again Saba posted the same picture and revealed the real reason why Ibrahim got a matching tattoo with Tim.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba Ali Khan shared a picture of brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan who was sitting on a cute little chair and happily flaunting their matching tattoos. Ibrahim wore a red and black checks shirt over grey jeans while Taimur Ali Khan wore a denim shirt. This picture was clicked at Inaaya’s birthday party. Sharing this cute image Saba wrote, “TWiiiiiNninG Brothers! Tattoos together..brothers in arms! Literally Ibrahim...chose to have the same as Tim... saying , I want what my brother has! Love the bond...Mahsha'Allah. Big brother.”

Take a look:

Ibrahim Ali Khan will soon be making his big Bollywood debut. had confirmed earlier that his son will be following in his footsteps just like sister Sara Ali Khan. The young star kid is slated to be working with and . He will be getting into the shoes of an Assistant Director for 's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Bhoot Police. He will next be seen in Adipurush.

ALSO READ: 5 Times Taimur Ali Khan proved he is just as stylish as his mum Kareena Kapoor Khan