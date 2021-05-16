  1. Home
Saba Ali Khan says 'family is all that matters' as she shares throwback photo with Saif Ali Khan

Apart from Saif Ali Khan, Saba included rest of the family as well as the newest and most adorable addition -- Saif and Kareena's second child in her latest post.
The Pataudi's are one tight knit family even though they might be living in different parts of the country. And one way the family professes their love for each other is via social media. On Sunday, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi took to Instagram to share a major throwback photo with her older brother Saif Ali Khan. Even though Saif keeps his distance from social media, the picture was a sweet nod to their growing up days. 

Apart from Saif, Saba included rest of the family as well as the newest and most adorable addition -- Saif and Kareena's second child. The video featured throwback photos from the good old days when we had never heard of words like coronavirus and Covid-19. 

Sharing the reel, Saba captioned it, "REEL....it in!! Love my mad adorable and crazy family. We're all that and more ! But we stick together... ALWAYS FOREVER #sundayvibes #familylove #staysafe #saifalikhanpataudi #taimur #inaaya." While Saif and Soha have lived in Mumbai since ages, Saba continues to live in Delhi. The family often holiday at the Pataudi palace in Haryana. 

 

Click here to check out Saba Ali Khan's latest reel. 

Over the weekend, Saba also shared a throwback photo with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha as the trio looked stunning in black. She captioned it, "A Moment in time...Don't know where this pic was until NOW! Hidden treasures." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

