Saba Ali Khan says 'what's in a name’ as she reacts to uproar over Kareena & Saif's 2nd son's name Jehangir

Kareena Kapoor Khan and have finally announced the name of their second son. And he will be known as Jehangir Ali Khan. Soon the name was announced it started trending on social media. A similar thing happened when the couple announced their first child name Taimur. However, there were mixed reactions from the people to this name. And now aunt Saba Ali Khan has come out in the rescue of the little boy and said ‘What’s in a name.’

She took to her official Instagram stories and shared a collage picture of Kareena carrying her both sons. She writes, “What’s in a name? Long…Live and Let it be. Children are god’s blessings.” According to a report, the Jab We Met actress revealed the name of her second child in her book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be’. The book has been co-authored by one Aditi Shah Bhimjyani. Netizens are trolling the couple and suggesting them few more names.

One of the users wrote, “Pehla Taimur Doosra jehangir Teesra Aurang Zeb. Free Burnol for S@nghis.” To note, the couple was blessed with a baby boy in February this year.

Take a look at Saba Ali Khan’s screenshot here:

Recently, the actress had also shared a picture with her sons and wrote, “My strength... my pride... my world! #MyPregnancyBook wouldn't be possible without my babies. I can't wait for you guys to read about my journey, the experiences, and learnings.” The couple’s first son, Taimur, was born in 2016.

Also Read: Netizens react as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's second son's name is revealed as Jehangir