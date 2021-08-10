Saba Ali Khan says 'what's in a name’ as she reacts to uproar over Kareena & Saif's 2nd son's name Jehangir

5 hours ago  |  23.6K
   
Saba Ali Khan says 'what's in a name’ as she reacts to uproar over Kareena & Saif's 2nd son's name Jehangir
Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have finally announced the name of their second son. And he will be known as Jehangir Ali Khan. Soon the name was announced it started trending on social media. A similar thing happened when the couple announced their first child name Taimur. However, there were mixed reactions from the people to this name. And now aunt Saba Ali Khan has come out in the rescue of the little boy and said ‘What’s in a name.’  

She took to her official Instagram stories and shared a collage picture of Kareena carrying her both sons. She writes, “What’s in a name? Long…Live and Let it be. Children are god’s blessings.” According to a report, the Jab We Met actress revealed the name of her second child in her book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be’. The book has been co-authored by one Aditi Shah Bhimjyani. Netizens are trolling the couple and suggesting them few more names.

One of the users wrote, “Pehla Taimur Doosra jehangir Teesra Aurang Zeb. Free Burnol for S@nghis.” To note, the couple was blessed with a baby boy in February this year.

Take a look at Saba Ali Khan’s screenshot here:

Recently, the actress had also shared a picture with her sons and wrote, “My strength... my pride... my world! #MyPregnancyBook wouldn't be possible without my babies. I can't wait for you guys to read about my journey, the experiences, and learnings.” The couple’s first son, Taimur, was born in 2016.

Also Read: Netizens react as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's second son's name is revealed as Jehangir

Advertisement

Credits: Saba Pataudi Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : Jahangir is more a title than a name... Jahangir was quite literally the emperor of the world, but his real name was Salim
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : absolutely right Maam. It is the prerogative of parents to chose the name of their child. This kind of behaviour on part of netizens is uncalled for. Jehangir is a Persian name. People forget the father of Indian Aviation was the late JRD Tata whose name was Jehangir and people close to him called him Jeh. From where to where the netizens are objecting to names now. Its ridiculous.
REPLY 1 4 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All