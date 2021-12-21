Saba Ali Khan sends love to Kareena Kapoor Khan as the actress continues to recover from COVID; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan found her way to the headlines last week as she was tested positive for COVID 19. It was reported that the actress had contracted the deadly virus at a private dinner and has been in isolation ever since. While the news was confirmed by the Jab We Met actress, she also revealed that she has been taking all the necessary precautions. As Kareena is recovering from COVID 19, the actress has been showered with recovery wishes from fans across the world.

Among these, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan also took to her Instagram story and sent out recovery wishes to Kareena. She shared a pic of a beautifully framed picture of herself with Bebo wherein the two were seen twinning in black. To note, this throwback was clicked during one of their family vacations and it spoke volumes about their bond. In the caption, Saba had sent recovery wishes to Kareena with lots of love. She wrote, “Get well soon!!! Lots of Love” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Saba Ali Khan’s post for Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Meanwhile, Kareena recently grabbed the attention as she shared an unseen video of her son Taimur on his fifth birthday featuring little munchkin’s first steps. She wrote, “Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim. no one like you mera beta. #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger”.