Saba Ali Khan shares a candid adorable pic of her ‘jaan’ Tim as the latter is busy watching puppet show

It was Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s fourth birthday on September 29 and the entire Pataudi family and the close friends had come together to celebrate the little munchkin’s big day. Interestingly, the social media was abuzz with inside pics from the birthday party which left the netizens in awe. And now, ’s sister Saba Ali Khan, who is known for sharing adorable pictures of her family moments, had taken the social media by a storm as she posted a beautiful pic with her nephew Taimur.

Saba took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself with Taimur from Inaaya’s birthday celebration. In the pic, the little munchkin looked adorable in his denim shirt. He was seen relishing popcorn and appeared to be busy watching a puppet show in the candid click. In fact, Saba was amazed by the fact that Taimur was growing up too fast. She wrote, “TIM....my Jaan Too. Puppet show ...more exciting..and popcorn! Phupi .. poses can wait. Love this munchkin... who's growing up too fast! Mahsha'Allah”. Interestingly, the background alos give glimpse of the decoration for Inaaya’s birthday along with a big pink coloured hoarding with the birthday girl’s name written in golden colour.

Take a look at Saba Ali Khan’s post for Taimur:

Earlier, Kareena had also shared a glimpse of Tamiur’s fun time with big brother Ibrahim at the party. In the photo, Ibrahim and Taimur can be seen sitting on cute little chairs and flaunting their matching tattoos. Ibrahim had shared a photo with Taimur and their tattooed arms. He captioned it, “Only person I'd get matching tattoos with” following which Kareena reshared with ‘Big Brother GIF.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an adorable pic of Taimur holding on to birthday girl Inaaya and it is sheer love