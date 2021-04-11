Saba Ali Khan shares childhood PIC of Saif Ali Khan with mother Sharmila Tagore; Says ‘Proud of you’

Saba Ali Khan always shares pictures from the family album and treats fans with an unseen glimpse. Today also she shared a small glimpse of small Saif Ali Khan.

Saba Ali Khan, sister of Saif Ali Khan, today takes a trip down a memory lane and shared some unseen pictures from the family album. She always shares pictures from the family album with fans. Her Instagram feed is filled with nostalgic memories which can take you back in time. Saba today shared pictures from her mother Sharmila Tagore’s shooting days but what caught our attention was little Saif Ali Khan. Among all the pictures, she also shared an adorable picture of her brother and actor Saif who is seen resting in the arms of Sharmila Tagore.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, Saba wrote, “Proud of you’. In the picture, Saif can be seen taking rest in the arms of his mother Sharmila while she is looking at him. He is looking extremely adorable. Recently, she had shared a series of pictures which includes her father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. However, Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan have recently been welcomed their second son. They have not revealed his name till now and neither his face.

Saba Ali Khan had shared pictures of their second son after he completed one month. In the pictures, the newborn's face was not revealed. She also included photos of Saif and Kareena, holding the child and captioned it as, "1 month, I love you".

Saba had also shared an old picture with her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Sharing the picture, she said, "Special... moment #My Jaan . So is #tim #saraalikhan #ibrahimalikhan #no #name #nephew #loveyou #all #familylove #always #forever # #sunday #sundaymood #sundayvibes."

