Saba Ali Khan shares a cute PIC of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu admiring grandmother Sharmila Tagore on Aradhana poster

Saba Ali Khan, daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, always treats fans with throwback and old pictures. Her Instagram feed is filled with such memories and fans also love to see them. Be it any occasion, the star kid always ensures to make it special by sharing their celebratory moments. And she has once again shared another picture of her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and her mother cum veteran actress. She has shared her mother’s film Aradhana poster. The post has gone viral and fans are showering loads of love on it.

Sharing the picture on her official Instagram handle, she wrote, “My photography #Series Behind the camera is my forte. Love it. And been doing so for years!! Parents , siblings, kids. Moments in life ... Captured.” In the picture, we can see her niece is admiring her grandmother. Wearing an orange colour dress, she is seen touching the poster of the film. The poster shows younger Sharmila and she is holding a baby in her arms. Aradhana was released in 1969 and also starred late actor Rajesh Khanna in the lead role.

The film was a blockbuster and had many hit songs including ‘Mere Sapno ki rani’. The song is still popular among the masses.

Take a look at the post here:

Fans are also dropping lovely comments. One wrote, “I hope Inaya learns to read the language that is her grandmother's mother tongue.’ Recently, she had celebrated her birthday and Kareena Kapoor had posted a heartwarming birthday wish for her.

