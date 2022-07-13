Saba Ali Khan shares cute selfies with Jeh from London; Fans want Sara Ali Khan in frame too

Saif Ali Khan and his family is currently in London and they are having a gala time there. In fact, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan, who are quite active on social media, have been sharing glimpses of their London diaries which includes enjoying family time, witnessing India vs England cricket match and more. And now, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan is making the headlines as she has also treated fans with some beautiful pics from London.

Taking to her Instagram account, Saba has shared some cute selfies with Saif and Kareena’s younger son Jeh. In the pics, Jeh and Saba were seen enjoying a sunny day in London. Jeh looked irresistibly cute in his white t-shirt and had a curious expression on his face. The other pic had Saba kissing the little munchkin on his head as they posed for the camera. She captioned the image as, “Jeh baba n Moi! #reunited #atlast #london #summer #jehalikhan #tim #missed #you”. Interestingly, one of the fans has also asked Saba to share a pic with Sara from their London trip.

Take a look at Saba Ali Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has been treating fans with beautiful pics as she has been exploring London with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. In fact, she has also been flaunting her love for neon colour during the vacation with her style game. Talking about the work front, Sara will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled project opposite Vicky Kaushal and Pawan Kripalani’s upcoming directorial with Vikrant Massey.