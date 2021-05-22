Saba Ali Khan shares the heartful note Kareena Kapoor wrote to her before getting married to Saif Ali Khan

Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared a precious piece of memory in the form of a lovely note that Kareena Kapoor wrote to her in 2011 before marrying Saif Ali Khan.

Saba Ali Khan is known to be archiving the precious images and memory pieces related to the royals of Pataudi. She has pretty much dedicated her account to sharing the unseen pictures of , Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Inaaya. Saba constantly treats fans and followers with behind-the-scenes lavish and private moments of the movie stars. Recently, she shared a very special memory piece that she saved for a decade. She shared a handwritten note that Kareena Kapoor Khan had specially written for her in 2011 much before getting married to Saif.

Saba shared the video on her Instagram from where the note is kept safely for a decade and it has beautiful words written for her. "Dear Saba, will be great knowing you… Love and luck always… Kareena," wrote Kareena to her would-be sister-in-law. Kareena got married to Saif in 2012 in Mumbai but they were in a live-in relationship for a long time before that. Kareena had earlier shared how her equation with Saif during Omkara was formal and he would call her ‘Good Morning mam’ but during the making of 2008 Tashan, it all became about love. Though the film tanked, Kareena and Saif emerged out as a couple.

Speaking with Humans of Bombay in 2019, Kareena Kapoor spoke about the beginning of her relationship with Saif and revealed, "We'd been dating for a while, when he [Saif] said he's not 25 and can't keep dropping me home every night. So he told my mom, 'I want to spend the rest of my life with her. We want to live together.' My mom was cool with it. It's so easy with him. Even when we decided to get married, it felt right."

