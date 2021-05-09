Saba Ali Khan shares montage of family’s resemblance to Sharmila Tagore: We all have a little of the other

Saba Ali Khan has once again shared another video on her Instagram showing the resemblance between her mother and the entire Pataudi family.

Saba Ali Khan is very fond of sharing old memories from the family album. Her Instagram feed is filled with such memories and fans also enjoy seeing it. Right from her parent’s marriage to Saif and Kareena’s royal wedding, the star kid always shares some precious moments. Though her sibling Saif and Soha Ali Khan made their career into acting but she kept herself away. She pursued jewelry designing. Recently, she had shared Inaaya and Sharmila Tagore’s cute moments. And now she shared a video featuring family members and their resemblance to mother.

The video includes pictures of her, Saif and Soha along with late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and mother Sharmila. In the background, ABS-CBN song Family is Love is being played. Saba wrote, “Resemblances. Family ... We all have a little of the other ! Mostly ... A lot of Ma.” Fans are also commenting on the post and saying that the family is very beautiful. The star child never fails in making any moment special for her family and loves them a lot. It is very much evident from her posts.

One of the fans wrote, “Your entire family is so beautiful but no one got the gracefulness of your father . May he Rest in peace’.

Recently, she had shared a cute picture of Taimur Ali Khan from his first birthday. She captioned it as ‘My Photography. Guess who this dumpling is??? Obviously you all will # Clicked on the first birthday.... By yours truly. I loved the first shot. He was peeking out of the toy tent. Gurgling with laughter.... Kodak moment.” In the picture, he is seen peeping out of his toy tent.

