Saba Ali Khan shares a nostalgic pic with Saif Ali Khan; Kareena Kapoor Khan REACTS

Once in a while, we come across an old picture and memories start rushing in. Memories are the most precious thing a person owns and capturing it in a photo is a way of making it immortal. Recently, Saba Ali Khan shared a nostalgic picture with her brother Saif Ali Khan and mother Sharmila Tagore and reminisced about the old times. Even her sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan sweetly commented on the picture. Saba Ali Khan is quite active on social media and her Instagram activities are a treat for the fans. The lady is often seen sharing beautiful pics of her family members especially her nephews Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and niece Sara Ali Khan and they tend to grab all the eyeballs.

Coming to the picture that Saba shared on her Instagram, her, Saif, and Sharmila could be seen smiling brightly on a dinner date, posing for the camera. While Sharmila looked chic in a yellow saree, Saif looked dashing as always in formal attire. Saba looked beautiful in her simple yet classy outfit. Along with the post, Saba wrote, 'Past....#oldisgold I pray these carefree days will return soon!’ Truly, old is gold!

Check the pic:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan couldn’t stop gushing about the beautiful picture. She commented, ‘How nice you all look.’ On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is set to make its theatrical release on 14 April 2022.

