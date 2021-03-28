Saba Ali Khan shares an old PIC of Sharmila Tagore & Mansoor Ali Khan; Calls it ‘Prized possession’

’s sister Saba Ali Khan always shares throwback and old memories of the Pataudi family. Her Instagram feed is filled with such pictures. She loves sharing those pictures with fans and always tries to bring out the unseen picture. Saba Ali Khan digs out pictures from the family album and shares them with the world. The lady has emerged as an avid social media user and has been treating the fans with some unseen and unmissable pics of the Pataudi family including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, , and even the kids Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Recently, she shared an unseen picture of her parents Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan. In the picture, Mansoor and Sharmila are looking at each other and it looks like it is just after their wedding. Saba wrote, “FRAMED...for Life, He was the best father, She was the best wife, Together ...they MADE an A TEAM, MASHALLAH. This photograph has remained part of my childhood until this very day. It's MY precious possession.” Back in that time, Sharmila was an established actor, Mansoor was the captain of the Indian cricket team.

Last time, Saba had shared a picture cherishing her childhood memories with family. The monochrome picture featured Saba with brother Saif, mommy Sharmila Tagore, and sister Soha.