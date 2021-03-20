Saba Ali Khan shares a PIC of her mother Sharmila Tagore receiving her first dose of the Covid 19 vaccine

Sharmila Tagore received her first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine at the hospital and her daughter Saba Ali Khan shared a picture complimenting the veteran star's cheery attitude.

’s elder sister Saba Ali Khan is very active on her social media and has garnered the love of thousands of fans. The jewelry designer isn’t part of the limelight; however, she still treats her fans with some wonderful memories of the Pataudi family. Only a few days ago, Saba had shared stills from her sister Soha Ali Khan’s wedding. Saba had also shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan from their wedding.

Saba took to her social media handle to post a snap of her mother Sharmila Tagore, getting her very first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. In the photo, we see the veteran actress donning a pretty white shirt and mouth mask, smiling widely with her eyes. The actress looks cheerful as ever as she poses for the picture with a victory hand gesture. In the frame we see a doctor standing next to her as she gets her vaccine. While sharing the post, Saba thanked the hospital they were at by tagging them. Saba also added “Bravo Bravo” to the photo, complimenting her mother’s spirit.

Take a look at the picture:

In the past few weeks, several B-town stars have tested positive for the Coronavirus. Due to which celebrities are taking the necessary precautions to stay safe and get their dose of the vaccine. The veteran actress is the latest Bollywood celebrity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, after actors like Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Anupam Kher, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, and comedian Johnny Lever.

Also Read| Throwback Thursday: Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba shares childhood pic with siblings & Sharmila & it is adorable

Credits :Saba Ali Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×