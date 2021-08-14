Saba Ali Khan shares a rare childhood PIC of Sara Ali Khan; Fans say ‘She looks like Inaaya’

Saba Ali Khan always shares pictures from the family album. She always treats fans with unseen and rare pictures of their family members. Right from her parents to children, ’s sister's Instagram feed is filled with beautiful moments. Today, she gave a glimpse of her niece and actor Sara Ali Khan. She shared her childhood picture. As soon as she shared it, fans started commenting saying the actress looks like Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, Saba wrote, “Sara...'my first cell phone!' Knock knock...? Who's there ..? Hellooooo..media? Come back in 20 years ..I'm going to be famous! Mahsha'Allah. Photograph courtesy @saraalikhan95”. In the picture, the Kedarnath actress is seen wearing a blue dress with flowers. Her hair tied back. She is holding a shoe in her right hand as she posed for the camera. Sara Ali Khan looks cute in the picture. Fans also dropped comments.

One of the fans wrote, “he looks like inaya so cute.” Another wrote, “Inni looks just like sara masha allah.”

Saba had recently shared an unseen photo from Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday. In the picture, he looks adorable as he is peeping out of his toy tent. Dressed in a white shirt, the little munchkin looks cute as a button. On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Atrangi Re. The film features actors Dhanush and in the lead roles.

Also Read: Inside Sara Ali Khan's birthday bash with pink themed decor, fun time with Ibrahim Ali Khan & BFFs; PHOTOS