Saba Ali Khan shares series of family photos featuring rare snaps from late dad Tiger Pataudi's 70th birthday.

Saba Ali Khan spent the day reflecting on some super special family photos and took to Instagram to share a truckload worth of memories featuring Saif, Kareena, Soha, Kunal Kemmu and Sharmila Tagore.

The Khan siblings, Soha and , marked the occasion of Holi with a lot of colours as their kids Taimur and Inaaya celebrated the festival in their own small way. However, their third sibling Saba Ali Khan spent the day reflecting on some super special family photos and took to Instagram to share a truckload worth of memories.

Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a series of photos which also included some rare snaps from her late father Tiger Pataudi's 70th birthday celebrations. In the family photo, apart from the siblings, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kunal Kemmu were also present. The birthday was celebrated at the Pataudi Palace, "Family Matters! Abba's 70th birthday... Celebration. Together we stand. Tall. #MahshAllah."

Apart from the family photo, Saba also shared snapshots with Kunal and of Kareena with Sharmila Tagore. "FUN Photoshoot...! Abba 70th celebration! Photographs.. FAMILY moments ...Friends ...everyone happy together and stress free!" Saba captioned another photo.

Check out Saba Ali Khan's latest posts:

Earlier this year, the family had a brand new addition as Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son. On the occasion of Holi, Soha and Kunal Kemmu along with Inaaya arrived at Saif and Kareena's residence to celebrate the festival of colours. Instagram was flooded with some super fun photos from as they shared Taimur and Inaaya's happy and colourful moments.

