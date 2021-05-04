Saba Ali Khan shares an UNSEEN PHOTO of Taimur Ali Khan from his first birthday; Calls it a ‘Kodak moment’

Saba Ali Khan has shared another picture from Taimur Ali Khan’s first birthday. The little boy looks extremely cute in the picture.

Saba Ali Khan has been on a photo-sharing spree. She has been treating fans with beautiful memories of the Pataudi family and her Instagram is proof of that. Earlier, she had shared a picture of her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and her mother and veteran actress, Sharmila Tagore. She had shared her mother’s film Aradhana's poster as well and the post had gone viral in no time. And in the recent post, she shared Taimur Ali Khan's picture from his first birthday.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the Saba Ali Khan wrote, “My Photography. Guess who this dumpling is??? Obviously you all will # Clicked on the first birthday.... By yours truly. I loved the first shot. He was peeking out of the toy tent. Gurgling with laughter.... Kodak moment.” In the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s son looks very adorable as he is peeping out of his toy tent. Dressed in a white shirt, the little munchkin looks cute like a button.

Fans are commenting on the picture and calling him ‘Adorable and cute.’

Taimur is one of the most famous star kids and has a massive fan following just like his mother and father. The first son Kareena and Saif is also favourite muse of shutterbugs as they always love to click him. The couple had a second baby boy in February this year. They have not revealed the face or not disclosed the name yet.

Credits :Saba Ali Khan Instagram

