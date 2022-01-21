Saba Ali Khan shares UNSEEN pic of Saif Ali Khan with little Ibrahim & it’s all about a father & son's bond

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan has been quite active on social media and she is often seen making headlines with her social media posts. After all, she shares beautiful pics of her family members especially Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. Needless to say, each of her posts is a thing among the fans. Interestingly, Saba once again took the social media by a storm this morning as she treated fans with yet another unseen pic.

This time it was of Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan wherein they were seen having a good time together. In the pic, the Nawab of Pataudi was seen dressed in a white t-shirt and had paint on his face. He was seen holding little Ibrahim in his arms who looked adorable in his tye-dye t-shirt as they posed for the camera. Looks like the father son duo was enjoying some painting time together. While the pic was clicked by Saba, she captioned it as, “Father Son.... Some bonds last forever. Mahsha'Allah” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Saba Ali Khan’s post:

Earlier, Saba had shared a beautiful pic of Saif Ali Khan wherein he was seen posing with Sara and Ibrahim. The picture perfect photo from Sara and Ibrahim's childhood showcases a special bonding between them and dad Saif. The Nawab of Pataudi could be seen holding his baby boy Ibrahim in his arms while Sara sat next to him. Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, "POSERS...! ME....Family pic mode ON!"