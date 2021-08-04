Saba Ali Khan shares an update on niece Sara Ali Khan's nose injury.

Sara Ali Khan left her fans worried on Wednesday when the actress revealed that she had injured her nose. Though the actress announced it with a 'knock knock' joke and did not make it seem so serious, well it wasn't just a small scratch either. Sara revealed her bloodied nose in a video and hilariously captioned her video, "Sorry Amma Abba Iggy Naak kaat di maine." However, Sara did not reveal the cause of her injury.

The actress did not disclose whether she injured herself at home or in the gym or while shooting. Now, there's an update on Sara's injury and it came from none other than her aunt Saba Ali Khan. On Wednesday, Saba shared a heartwarming photo of little Taimur and Inaaya Kemmu.

While the photo was all things cute, several netizens who flooded the comments section dropped love for the two kids. A few others asked Saba about Sara's nose injury. One follower asked, "Mam how did Sara mam get injured what happened to her? (sic)." Replying to these queries, Saba gave an update on Sara's nose injury as she said, "She's much better."

Take a look:

In Sara's video, the actress can be heard saying, "Knock Knock, knock who?" Then slowly removes the piece of cotton from over her nose and exclaims, "Knocked Out," as her bloodied nose is seen. Click on the link below to see Sara's nose injury.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sara Ali Khan says 'naak kaat di maine' as she reveals her injured nose with a 'knock knock' joke