Saba Ali Khan showers love on ‘munchkins’ Taimur Ali Khan & Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with childhood PICS

Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to post a #sundayfunday picture of little Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Take a look at the photo.

’s sister Saba Ali Khan is an active social media user as she often posts unseen photos of the Pataudi family. Saba recently took to her Instagram account to share some heartwarming childhood photos of Sara Ali Khan and . Fans of the star kids could not handle the unseen snaps of the siblings and dropped love for both of them in the comments section. Saba is back with another blast from the past as she posted unseen memories of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Over the weekend, Saba had been posting old photos of the star kids and asking users to identify who they are. The mini quiz engaged netizens instantly when they saw never-seen-before photos of Sara and Ibrahim. Now, continuing the trend with a #sundayfunday post, Saba took to her social media handle, to share Taimur and Inaaya’s snap. In the photo, the toddlers can be seen looking away from the camera with their heads leaning on each other. Taimur can also be seen holding a training cup in one hand.

While sharing the photos, Saba wrote, “I Wonder...Who are these munchkins? I know you'll guess it...Clicked by Me Love my babies.” The star also tagged Taimur and Inaaya’s moms, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan in the post.

Take a look at Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s photo:

On Saturday, Saba posted an unseen childhood picture of her niece, Sara wearing a pink and turquoise coloured salwar kameez. The post quickly captured everyone’s attention as fans stormed to take a look at the adorable memory.

Credits :Saba Ali Khan Instagram

