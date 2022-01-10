Saba Ali Khan treats fans to adorable collage of Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan; Dubs it 'cuteness overload'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are one of the hottest couples of the B-town. The paps always have their eyes on the power couple as well as on their kids – Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir. Well, it is always a delight for the fans to have a look at the little bundles of joy. Their pictures go viral on social media in no time. Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan on Monday blessed the fans with one such opportunity to have a look at the little ones. Saba shared an adorable set of pictures featuring the two little munchkins.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Saba shared a super cute picture of the two star kids Tim and Jeh. As we have a look at the picture, we see a collage of three photos. The first picture is a photo of Jehangir in a red T-shirt. He looks adorable as he poses for the lens with his mouth wide open. The second snap is a collage of elder brother Taimur and younger brother Jehangir. The picture sees the two staring at the lens as they both look awestruck as they pose in front of the camera. Saba added a heart emoticon on Jeh’s picture and tagged the collage “Cuteness Overload,” and we couldn’t agree more.

Check the picture here:

A doting aunt to her nephews, Saba keeps on treating the starkids’ fans with unseen glimpses of Taimur and Jehangir. Earlier, the star sister treated her fans with a sweet unseen photo of Jehangir Ali Khan. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Saba wrote, “Don't live in the past.... But when the present can look like it, Why not! Love black n whites...do you? #photography #blackandwhite #wednesdayvibes #throwback #moments #jeh #jaan #loveyou.” In the monochrome picture, Saba is seen holding Jeh in her arms. Jehangir is wearing half pants and a tee.

Recently, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress had shared Taimur and Jehangir’s meal times. The actress revealed that Jeh has just started eating and he has food literally all over him, right from his hair to his toes. According to Kareena, her toddler is quite hyper while eating.