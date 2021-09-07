Saba Ali Khan treats fans with adorable Saif Ali Khan & Sara's THROWBACK pic & it will melt your heart

’s sister Saba Ali Khan is quite active on social media and she often takes Instagram by a storm with her posts. The lady is known for sharing beautiful pics of her family and her throwback images are a sheer treat for the fans. Keeping up with the trajectory, Saba Ali Khan’s recent Instagram post is once again making headlines as she has shared yet another adorable picture featuring her darling brother Saif with his daughter Sara Ali Khan.

The pic happens to be from Sara’s childhood days. In the pic, the Nawab of Pataudi looked dapper in his blue shirt and sunglasses and was seen holding his little princess in his arms. Sara, on the other hand, looked adorable in her white and blue outfit. Besides, one can’t miss out on Saif Ali Khan’s put pose. Saba had captioned the image as, “Munchkin madness....back on. Guess who??? YES. SAIF & SARA #familylove #niecelove #alwaysandforever #mondayfunday #saifalikhanpataudi #abba” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Saba Ali Khan’s post featuring Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan:

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan has been making the headlines of late as he is set to try his hands on horror comedy with Pavan Kirpalani’s Bhoot Police. Also starring , and Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhoot Police is set to witness a digital release. Interestingly, the horror comedy, which was slated to release on September 17 this year, will now be opening a week early on September 10.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan gives us a glimpse of the Maldivian sunrise as she meditates by the sea; PHOTOS