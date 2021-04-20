Saba Ali Khan wishes Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn on birthday; shares adorable PIC of the mother daughter duo

As Nysa Devgn turns a year older today, Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to pour wishes on her special day. Take a look.

As Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn turns a year older today, Saba Ali Khan took to her social media to shower love on the star kid on her special day. Nysa was last seen only a week ago when she flaunted her incredible dance skills at a school event. Nysa, who is currently studying in a school in Singapore, performed to some of the popular songs from her mother’s movies. She was seen dancing with a group to beats of Bole Chudiyan from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham and Sajda from My Name is Khan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba shared a hard-to-miss photo of Nysa standing with Kajol. In the picture, Nysa can be seen clad in a blue-coloured striped top which she paired with blue skinny jeans. On the other hand, Kajol was seen donning a black coloured suit. The mother-daughter duo could be seen smiling adorably for the photo as Kajol embraced her in a hug. While sharing the cute picture, Saba wrote, “Happy B-day” and also added a cake sticker.

Take a look at Saba Ali Khan’s birthday wish for Nysa Devgn:

Nysa visited India last year when the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed. Once the restrictions were lifted the star kid headed back to Singapore to continue her studies. Meanwhile, her father has been incredibly busy with all the projects that are lined up in front of him including, Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Thank God, and Mayday.

