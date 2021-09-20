Saba Ali Khan wonders if Jeh resembles her as she shares a throwback childhood pic with her ‘jaan’; See Post

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s younger son Jeh has been the talk of the town ever since he was born. And while Bebo prefers to keep her son away from the limelight as much as possible, the Pataudi Prince’s pic often takes the social media by a storm and leaves fans wanting for more. Recently, Jeh once again made the headlines after Saba Ali Khan shared yet another beautiful picture of the little munchkin which is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a collage of her pic with that of Jeh. Interestingly, she shared a pic from her childhood days wherein she was seen dressed in a white frock with a check print. She was sitting in a woman’s lap and was looking around with her big round eyes. On the other hand, Jeh looked irresistibly cute in his white outfit as he lied on a bed with pillows guarding him. Saba captioned the image as, “My JAaN.....! Jeh Jaan.... and moi. Do we resemblance each other? Definitely.. clicked alike know! #familylove #jeh #saifalikhanpataudi #auntnephewlove #alwaysandforever #monday #moments #memories”.

Take a look at Saba Ali Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, Kareena, who has been on a beach vacation, has also been treating fans with pics of her family. To note, Kareena and Saif, along with their kids, have left for the vacation to celebrate the Laal Singh Chaddha actress’ birthday. And while Bebo is quite active on social media, she has been keeping fans intrigued with pics from the vacation which are a treat for her fan army.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her many vacation moods & reveals baby Jeh's 'forever mood'