Saba Azad breaks silence on constant scrutiny on her relationship with Hrithik Roshan: Only part of my life...

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have become one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. The rumors of their romance emerged when they were seen at a dinner outing last year, and their relationship became official at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party. The two have been spotted with each other in public at various occasions, adding to the interest surrounding their relationship. The couple was recently seen enjoying a holiday in Argentina, further fueling the curiosity of their fans and the media alike. Amidst continuous attention and scrutiny directed towards their bond, Saba has now decided to share her perspective on the matter.

Saba Azad opens up about ongoing scrutiny on her relationship with Hrithik Roshan

During a recent conversation with News18, Saba Azad openly revealed her thoughts on the continuous discussions about her personal life. She acknowledged that constant speculation about anyone's love life could be unsettling, but she emphasized her dedication to her work. Saba shared, “Would it not get to anybody? It gets to everybody. But I think it’s a part of the course. People are just morbidly interested in other peoples lives, what can we do about it? You just keep your head down and keep working. You just don’t let it affect you, you smile and carry on. It’s part of the job. The only part of my life that I’m happy to be public about is my work. Anything else is nobody’s business." This statement highlights her strong resolve to maintain her focus on her career and not let external opinions sway her.

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan’s romantic vacation in Argentina

Earlier this month, the couple enjoyed a vacation in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Saba had shared cheerful snapshots with Hrithik from their romantic getaway, offering a peek into their cherished connection. Among the shared photos was an image of them clad in winter attire, standing affectionately outside a restaurant. Another showcased Hrithik playfully indulging in desserts at a coffee house, while a delightful selfie captured the couple with a plant nestled between them. Recently, the duo was photographed at the Mumbai airport as they returned to the city to resume their respective work commitments.

