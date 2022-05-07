Saba Azad calls rumoured beau Hrithik Roshan ‘the cutest’ as he REACTS to her singing VIDEO

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured ladylove Saba Azad have been making headlines since January, when they were first spotted together in the city. Ever since then, the actors have been seen together a couple times in the public. Although they have not made their relationship official yet, their social media interactions add fuel to the speculations about them dating. Keeping up with this trajectory, earlier today, Hrithik reacted to a video of Saba singing a Punjabi song on her social media space. Don’t miss their cute banter.

Hours back, Saba, who is an actress and a singer, took to her Instagram space and shared a video of her singing a Punjabi song about the Heer-Ranjha folklore. She penned down a long caption explaining how the tragic love story has been a part of her growing up years as she has heard so many renditions about the same. In the video, she can be seen sitting down donning a grey tank top, with her hair tied in a bun with a pencil. A part of her caption read, “Yes you can hear the AC grumbling in the back - yes that’s a pencil in my hair - it’s far from perfect and not my best attempt i’m afraid but I loved singing it anyway - bhool chook maaf (folded hands emoji)”.

Hrithik Roshan could not help but react to Saba’s post. Talking about the pencil in Saba’s hair, the War actor wrote, “That pencil only adds to the contrast of all that you are as a human. Anomaly I say (fire emojis)”. To this, Saba replied, “@hrithikroshan hey thanks :) trust you to find value in my stationary - you the cutest - ok bye :).”

Click here to watch Saba’s video.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s reaction to Saba Azad’s video:

Meanwhile, a few weeks back, the rumoured lovebirds were spotted walking hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport after a short trip to Goa, where they attended the launch of Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s restaurant. Pictures of the duo with Sussanne and her rumoured boyfriend and actor Arslan Goni also surfaced on social media and went viral in no time.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan holds Saba Azad close as they pose with Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni in THIS PIC from Goa