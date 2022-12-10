Saba Azad cannot resist BF Hrithik Roshan’s charm as he flaunts his tuxedo look at The Red Sea Film Festival

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are dating each other for a while now and it looks like they are going strong with their relationship. The couple made their relationship red carpet official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party. In fact, Hrithik and Saba have also been each other’s biggest cheerleaders and their social media posts are proof. The War actor attended The Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah recently and has been grabbing all the attention for looking like a Greek God literally. Fans have been gushing over his tuxedo look. Even his girlfriend Saba Azad could not resist his charm and took to the comments section to praise the superstar. Saba Azad comments on Hrithik Roshan’s picture

Hrithik Roshan dropped a couple of pictures of him looking handsome as ever. He wore a black tuxedo with a black bow and posed in style for the camera. It goes without a doubt that the moment he shared these pictures, fans showered love on the star. From fire emojis to red heart emojis, fans were gushing over his look. Even Saba Azad took to the comments section to drop a red heart emoji along with a laughing and a smiling emoji. Check out Saba Azad’s comment: