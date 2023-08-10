Saba Azad drops romantic picture with beau Hrithik Roshan from Argentinian vacay; Sussanne Khan reacts

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad make for one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. Since making their relationship official by arriving together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash last year, the two have been spotted with each other in public at various occasions. The couple is currently holidaying in Argentina, and Saba has now shared a romantic picture of them from their vacation. Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has also reacted to the photo.

Saba Azad shares new picture with Hrithik Roshan from Argentinian holiday

Saba Azad took to Instagram on Thursday, August 10, and shared a stunning picture of herself with beau Hrithik Roshan. The lovebirds have been enjoying a romantic vacation in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In the photo, the couple is seen dressed in multiple layers to keep themselves warm in the cold weather. Hrithik looked dashing in a striped sweatshirt and a black puffer half jacket as he clicked the selfie. Saba wore a fur coat with a scarf and looked stunning in her minimal makeup and sleek hairdo with tied up braids. The couple posed with lovely smiles on their faces standing in front of what seems like a restaurant. Saba wrote in the caption, “Que Bueno Buenos Aires” which translates to “How good Buenos Aires” in english. She used a snowflake and heart emoji. Have a look:

Earlier, Saba had shared happy pictures with Hrithik from Argentina giving a glimpse of their special bond.

Sussanne Khan reacts to Saba Azad’s photo with Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik’s former wife Sussanne Khan took to the comments under Saba’s post and wrote, “Beautiful pic (heart eye and raised hands emoji).” For the unversed, Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced amicably in 2014 after being married for 14 years. They have two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

The ex-couple has been on cordial terms since their separation and have always maintained their respect for each other. Sussanne has also been supportive of Hrithik’s relationship with Saba and is often seen appreciating their pictures on social media.

