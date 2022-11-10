Saba Azad had a beautiful birthday wish for Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan; Check out

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been in a relationship for quite some time now. The rumours about the two stars started doing the rounds when they were spotted together on a dinner date in December, last year. Although the couple never made an official statement about their love affair, their frequent hangout, and social media PDA speak volumes about their love affair. Hrithik and Saba also made their first red carpet official at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday party in Mumbai. Well, Hrithik often makes it a point to cheer for Saba before her performances and this time Saba made sure to be there for his sister Pashmina Roshan . The actress had a special birthday wish for Pashmina and you should definitely have a look at it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba Azad in her first story shared a picture of Pashmina Roshan and wrote, “Happy birthday to this sweetest ball of sunshine, with the cleanest most beautiful heart - in a world full of phonies YOU are a real gem my Pash!! Keep being you!! It’s the best.” In the next story she yet again shared a picture of Pashmina and wrote, “Uff such a beauty. Happy happy birthday my cute @pashminaroshan.”

About Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad's relationship

According to India Today, Hrithik and Saba met through a common friend, who is into Indie music and after their first meeting, the couple stayed in touch. Recently, the duo also attended Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception in Mumbai. Hrithik, who was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, parted ways with her in 2014. But the duo still continues to co-parent their kids, Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen on the big screen in the recently-released Vikram Vedha, which was directed by Pushkar–Gayathri and will also starred Saif Ali Khan alongside Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi. It is a remake of their own 2017 Tamil film of the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor will also feature next in Siddharth Anand's action thriller Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

On the other hand, Saba will star next with Namit Das and Geetanjali Kulkarni in the film, Minimum, where she will essay the role of a French girl, co-starring Geetanjali Kulkarni, Namit Das and Rumana Molla. Recently, she wrapped the shoot of her film Song of Paradise, which also features Soni Razdan, Sheeba Chadha, and Taaruk Raina among others.