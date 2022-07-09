Saba Azad & Hrithik Roshan paint the city of Versailles red as the two enjoy a luxurious meal; PIC

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been all over the news of late for their booming romance. The couple is said to be dating each other for a while and is going strong with their relationship. From stepping out in the city together to their social media PDA, Hrithik and Saba’s mushy romance never fails to make the headlines. Now, the couple seems to be spending some quality time together in France. Just yesterday, Saba shared a beautiful reel of the duo on a beautiful drive that gave us complete ZNMD feels. Now, she shared some pictures of her Versailles date and we are drooling.

Saba took her Instagram stories to share pictures of her time at Versailles. From finger-licking food to lip-smacking desserts and even a Jazz club, it seems the couple is having an absolutely amazing time at Versailles.

Meanwhile, talking about the reel she shared yesterday, Saba took to her Instagram space and dropped a video. As she sat in the passenger’s seat of the open-bonnet car, she captured the picturesque sights of France. The serene views and the open-bonnet car will surely give you all the ZNMD feels. Saba also panned her camera towards Hrithik, who was driving the car. However, the actor did not reveal his face. But he did tip his hat in front of the camera.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan after his 2019 blockbuster War, will be seen in Vikram Vedha’s official Hindi remake alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film is one of the most awaited movies of the year. After Vikram Vedha, Hrithik will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter which will also star Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Saba Azad was last seen in The Rocket Boys. Her next feature project is Minimum.

