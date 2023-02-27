Saba Azad-Hrithik Roshan's affectionate adieu at the airport today will leave you fuzzy; WATCH

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the coolest couples in Bollywood. Ever since the two opened up about their relationship, they never hesitate in expressing their love for each other. The couple has been going strong and their constant spotting with each other at events and Saba’s presence at Hrithik’s family events are proof. Well, this morning the War actor seems to be jetting off from Mumbai for work and his girlfriend came to see him off in the sweetest way possible. Saba Azad came to see Off Hrithik Roshan at Mumbai airport

In the video shared by the famous paparazzi handle Viral Bhayani, we can see Hrithik Roshan’s car arriving at Mumbai airport. The actor looked dapper in an olive green tee that he paired with brown cargo pants and layered it with a dirty-green jacket. He also wore a funky cap and yellow coloured shades. As the actor was getting off his car, he hugged Saba Azad and the lovebirds kissed before the actor got down from his car. Saba too got off the car and looked sporty in green tracks and a grey-coloured sports bra. After bidding him goodbye, the actress got back in the car and the actor headed inside after posing for the paps. Check out the video:

Hrithik Roshan reveals details about Fighter On his birthday recently, Hrithik interacted with his fans online. During the conversation, he shared details about his upcoming film Fighter. The actor said, "We are shooting with real fighter jets. We just shot in a Sukhoi. It has been so inspiring just being around the Indian Air Force. There is so much to learn from their body language, decorum, discipline, their courage and intelligence. I am very glad that I got to experience that myself." Fighter marks Hrithik's second collaboration with Siddharth Anand after War. The film will be released in January 2024.

